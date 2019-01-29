SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Ji-hyo & Kim Jong-kook's Romance Begins Again?
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Ji-hyo & Kim Jong-kook's Romance Begins Again?

작성 2019.01.29
There seems to be some romantic sparks between Korean actress Song Ji-hyo and singer Kim Jong-kook.

On January 27 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Song Ji-hyo and Kim Jong-kook made the viewers grow suspicion on their relationship.

In this episode, Song Ji-hyo and Kim Jong-kook teamed up for their missions ahead.Kim Jong-kook and Song Ji-hyoOne of the missions was to chase other teams on ice.

As it was slippery, Song Ji-hyo and Kim Jong-kook went around the ice while holding hands.

They slid fast towards the other team with Kim Jong-kook leading Song Ji-hyo.

Suddenly though, Song Ji-hyo fell over and landed on the ice on her butt with a thump.

As soon as Kim Jong-kook noticed what was going on, he turned around and said with a worried look, "Oh, Ji-hyo!"

Kim Jong-kook then pulled her up and shyly smiled to other members of 'Running Man' who were making fun of them by singing romantic songs.
 

After another mission, all teams stood nervously in front of a roulette to make the decision on the winning team of the day.

They had to let the roulette decide their fate, because no teams had managed to reach a certain level.

Song Ji-hyo and Kim Jong-kook had randomly placed their name on the roulette, but the pointer miraculously stopped at their name.

The two of them screamed in excitement and hugged each other.

As if he has an eagle eye, entertainer Yu Jae Seok caught this and pointed out, "Hold on, did you guys just hug?"

Song Ji-hyo and Kim Jong-kook laughed and just carried on celebrating their winning.
 

Last year, there were rumors going around saying that Kim Jong-kook and Song Ji-hyo were dating each other.

They both quickly denied the rumors, but these recent moments of the two are almost reigniting the rumors.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Running Man)

(SBS Star)  
