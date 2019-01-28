[SBS Star] Hwang Kwang Hee Explains Why He Is No Longer in Touch with G-DRAGON

Korean entertainer Hwang Kwang Hee told the reasons why he is no longer in touch with G-DRAGON of K-pop boy group BIGBANG.On January 26 episode of tvN's talk show 'Amazing Saturday', Hwang Kwang Hee made a guest appearance.During the shooting of the show, the hosts and guests started playing a musical game where they had to correctly write down the lyrics of the song only by listening to it.To Hwang Kwang Hee's surprise, a song for one of the rounds was revealed to be G-DRAGON's solo track 'MichiGO'.As Hwang Kwang Hee and G-DRAGON became close after appearing in MBC's variety show 'Infinite Challenge' back in 2015, the host BOOM asked Hwang Kwang Hee, "Do you still keep in touch with G-DRAGON?"With an awkward smile, Hwang Kwang Hee answered, "No, I don't. We became close while shooting 'Infinite Challenge', and I thought we will be friends forever. But I realized that was not as easy as it sounded."Hwang Kwang Hee explained, "G-DRAGON is a calm and quiet person, but I'm loud, which probably bothers him a lot. We were not so compatible with each other."He added, "My guess is I gave him a hard time, and so he slowly backed away from me. It's all my fault, really."Fans responded to Hwang Kwang Hee's remark with comments such as "Hwang Hee truly seems sad about it. Awww poor guy...!", "True. They did have a very different personality, but got on so well.", "They were super funny together though!", and so on.Meanwhile, Hwang Kwang Hee was discharged from the military last month and G-DRAGON is expected to complete his military service in November 2019.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'prince_kwanghee' Instagram, tvN Amazing Saturday)(SBS Star)