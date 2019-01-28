SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] New SM Male Trainees Spotted at NCT 127's Concert
[SBS Star] New SM Male Trainees Spotted at NCT 127's Concert

작성 2019.01.28 18:00
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] New SM Male Trainees Spotted at NCT 127s Concert
New SM Entertainment trainees caught the eyes of many at the agency's boy group NCT 127's concert.

On January 26 to 27, NCT 127 held the group's first concert 'NEO CITY : SEOUL - The Origin' at KSPO Dome, Seoul.
NCT 127NCT 127On this day, NCT 127 completely mesmerized the entire audience with the group's stellar performance.

Labelmates including Red Velvet's SEULGI, JOY, IRENE, EXO's XIUMIN, TVXQ!'s U-KNOW Yunho watched the concert to support NCT 127, but there were some other boys who caught the attention of NCTzens (NCT's fan club name).

▶ [SBS Star] VIDEO: U-KNOW Yunho Passionately Cheers for NCT 127 at Its Concert
SM TraineesSM TraineesSix boys, presumably new trainees of SM Entertainment, were spotted with their faces completely covered with a mask and were being escorted by some staff members to their seats.
SM TraineesSM TraineesSM TraineesAfter the photos of the boys went viral, people commented, "OMG the first guy is so handsome.", "I can see their beauty even with a mask.", "They remind me of pre-debut NCT members. Please debut soon!", "So I guess it's not a joke when people say all the good-looking Koreans are at SM Entertainment's basement.", and more.

(Credit= SM Entertainment, Online Community) 

(SBS Star)
