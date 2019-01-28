SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Reportedly Bought a Multi-billion Won Apartment All in Cash
[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Reportedly Bought a Multi-billion Won Apartment All in Cash

It has been revealed that JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS is now an owner of a luxurious apartment in Seoul.

On January 28, BIZ.HANKOOK reported JUNGKOOK purchased the smallest unit at an apartment complex called 'Trimage' in Seongdong-gu, Seoul.JUNGKOOKThe report stated JUNGKOOK bought the apartment for 1.95 billion won (approximately 1.75 million dollars) in October.

Other details included the fact that his unit is 69.72㎡ (750.46 sqft) and it was purchased all in cash.JUNGKOOKBack in 2016, his fellow member J-HOPE bought a bigger unit of 84.81㎡ (912.89 sqft) at the same apartment complex.

It is a home to many celebrities including five members of boy group Super Junior―SiWon, HeeChul, LeeTeuk, DongHae, and EunHyuk, girl group Girls' Generation's member Sunny, another girl group Girl's Day's member YURA, actor Seo Kang-jun, and more.JUNGKOOKLast year, JIN and SUGA also each treated themselves to a fancy apartment in Seoul, which they both reportedly bought all in cash as well.

Currently, the seven members of BTS live together in a dorm located at Yongsan-gu, Seoul.

Many guesses are that they will soon be moving out of their dorm to live on their own, but nothing has been said yet.BTS(Lee Narin, Credit= 'bangtan.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star)    
