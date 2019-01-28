SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Tells His Dating Style & Compares It with His Character's in 'Encounter'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Tells His Dating Style & Compares It with His Character's in 'Encounter'

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.28 17:03 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Tells His Dating Style & Compares It with His Characters in Encounter
Korean actor Park Bo Gum revealed his dating style and told how it was different from his character's dating style in 'Encounter'.

Today, Park Bo Gum sat down for an interview to talk about his recently-ended romance drama 'Encounter'.Park Bo Gum (Yonhap)In the drama, Park Bo Gum played a role of 'Kim Jin-hyuk', who was not afraid of anything when it came to expressing his love to 'Cha Soo-hyun' (actress Song Hye Kyo).

First, Park Bo Gum commented on the opinion of some people saying that his character was careless and selfish, as he was too brave for Cha Soo-hyun.

Park Bo Gum said, "It may be because I didn't depict the character so well. I should probably work harder to evaluate my character better in the future."Park Bo Gum (Yonhap)Afterwards, Park Bo Gum compared his own dating style to Cha Jin-hyuk's dating style.

The actor said, "I would have been more careful if I were Jin-hyuk. I feel like he pushes it a little too much. I think we have a quite different approach to dating."

He carried on, "I tend to express my feelings to the person a lot as well, so I guess we are alike in terms of that. But I much more take her feelings into account than he does."Park Bo Gum (Yonhap)'Encounter' ended with a viewing rate of 8.7% on January 24.

For the past two months, viewers were able to smile watching Park Bo Gum and Song Hye Kyo's incredibly-romantic moments in the drama.
Park Bo Gum and Song Hye KyoMeanwhile, Park Bo Gum successfully wrapped up his fan meeting in Seoul 'Good Day: May your everyday be a good day' on January 26.

▶ [SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Bo Gum Covers TWICE 'What Is Love?' & SEVENTEEN 'Pretty U'

(Lee Narin, Credit= Yonhap News Agency, tvN Encounter) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호