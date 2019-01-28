[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Tells His Dating Style & Compares It with His Character's in 'Encounter'

Korean actor Park Bo Gum revealed his dating style and told how it was different from his character's dating style in 'Encounter'.Today, Park Bo Gum sat down for an interview to talk about his recently-ended romance drama 'Encounter'.In the drama, Park Bo Gum played a role of 'Kim Jin-hyuk', who was not afraid of anything when it came to expressing his love to 'Cha Soo-hyun' (actress Song Hye Kyo).First, Park Bo Gum commented on the opinion of some people saying that his character was careless and selfish, as he was too brave for Cha Soo-hyun.Park Bo Gum said, "It may be because I didn't depict the character so well. I should probably work harder to evaluate my character better in the future."Afterwards, Park Bo Gum compared his own dating style to Cha Jin-hyuk's dating style.The actor said, "I would have been more careful if I were Jin-hyuk. I feel like he pushes it a little too much. I think we have a quite different approach to dating."He carried on, "I tend to express my feelings to the person a lot as well, so I guess we are alike in terms of that. But I much more take her feelings into account than he does."'Encounter' ended with a viewing rate of 8.7% on January 24.For the past two months, viewers were able to smile watching Park Bo Gum and Song Hye Kyo's incredibly-romantic moments in the drama.Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum successfully wrapped up his fan meeting in Seoul 'Good Day: May your everyday be a good day' on January 26.(Lee Narin, Credit= Yonhap News Agency, tvN Encounter)(SBS Star)