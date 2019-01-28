[SBS Star] VIDEO: U-KNOW Yunho Passionately Cheers for NCT 127 at Its Concert

8구역 응원 대장 윤호요.... 8구역에서 앵콜 제일 크게 외친 사람 윤호요.....ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ 정말 계속 이렇게 외치셔서 찍지 않을 수 없었어ㅠㅋㅋㅋㅋ 옆엔 시우민 뒤엔 슬기 조이 아이린!!!



첨에 빨리 나와라 보고싶다~~~ 하구 그 뒤로 죽겠다 나와라 나와라 빨리 등등ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ pic.twitter.com/l24UesgruK — ∧？？？？？？？？？？？？？？？？？？∧ (@NCT_happiness) 2019년 1월 26일

K-pop boy duo TVXQ!'s leader U-KNOW Yunho was spotted passionately cheering for boy group NCT 127 at its concert.On January 26, the first day of NCT 127's first tour 'NEO CITY : SEOUL - The Origin' took place at KSPO Dome, Seoul.On this day, U-KNOW Yunho, boy group EXO's member XIUMIN, girl group Red Velvet's members SEULGI, JOY, and IRENE watched the concert to show support to the members of NCT 127, who are their labelmates.They blended in so well with NCTzen (the name of NCT's fan club) at the venue because they all brought NCT's official light stick and energetically shook about in the air just like them.Fans spotted U-KNOW Yunho next to XIUMIN, and they said U-KNOW Yunho was more passionate than anybody else there, especially when he was waiting for an encore.They said U-KNOW Yunho shouted out "NCT! NCT! NCT!" with all his heart, and he led the cheer as well.According to NCTzen who happened to sit close to U-KNOW Yunho, he apparently said, "Hurry up! I want to see you guys so badly!"They also added that U-KNOW Yunho even told fans around him, "Come on, everyone! Say it louder!"Thanks to U-KNOW Yunho, NCTzen were able to continuously cheer for their favorite group without sounding powerless throughout the concert.On the following day, NCT 127 members revealed how U-KNOW Yunho helped them feel relax on the first day of their first-ever concert.TAEYONG commented, "U-KNOW Yunho has been taking care of us since when we were all trainees. We felt less nervous because he came to see and cheer for us at our concert yesterday."Meanwhile, TVXQ! recently confirmed to hold an encore concert '#with CIRCLE' in March and NCT is scheduled to resume 'NEO CITY : SEOUL - The Origin' in other cities soon.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'NCTsmtown_127' 'NCT_happiness' 'xxtencasxx' Twitter)(SBS Star)