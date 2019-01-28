SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: U-KNOW Yunho Passionately Cheers for NCT 127 at Its Concert
[SBS Star] VIDEO: U-KNOW Yunho Passionately Cheers for NCT 127 at Its Concert

작성 2019.01.28 15:51
K-pop boy duo TVXQ!'s leader U-KNOW Yunho was spotted passionately cheering for boy group NCT 127 at its concert.

On January 26, the first day of NCT 127's first tour 'NEO CITY : SEOUL - The Origin' took place at KSPO Dome, Seoul.

On this day, U-KNOW Yunho, boy group EXO's member XIUMIN, girl group Red Velvet's members SEULGI, JOY, and IRENE watched the concert to show support to the members of NCT 127, who are their labelmates.SM artistsThey blended in so well with NCTzen (the name of NCT's fan club) at the venue because they all brought NCT's official light stick and energetically shook about in the air just like them.

Fans spotted U-KNOW Yunho next to XIUMIN, and they said U-KNOW Yunho was more passionate than anybody else there, especially when he was waiting for an encore.U-KNOW YunhoThey said U-KNOW Yunho shouted out "NCT! NCT! NCT!" with all his heart, and he led the cheer as well.

According to NCTzen who happened to sit close to U-KNOW Yunho, he apparently said, "Hurry up! I want to see you guys so badly!"

They also added that U-KNOW Yunho even told fans around him, "Come on, everyone! Say it louder!"

Thanks to U-KNOW Yunho, NCTzen were able to continuously cheer for their favorite group without sounding powerless throughout the concert.
 
On the following day, NCT 127 members revealed how U-KNOW Yunho helped them feel relax on the first day of their first-ever concert.

TAEYONG commented, "U-KNOW Yunho has been taking care of us since when we were all trainees. We felt less nervous because he came to see and cheer for us at our concert yesterday."

Meanwhile, TVXQ! recently confirmed to hold an encore concert '#with CIRCLE' in March and NCT is scheduled to resume 'NEO CITY : SEOUL - The Origin' in other cities soon.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'NCTsmtown_127' 'NCT_happiness' 'xxtencasxx' Twitter)

(SBS Star)
