[SBS Star] "Therefore, We Were One" Wanna One Bids Farewell with the Final Concert

With a tearful goodbye, Wanna One marked January 27 as the last day of its 539 days as a project group.On January 27, Wanna One successfully wrapped up the group's one year and a half journey with the last concert 'Therefore' held at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.The past four days have been filled with laughter and tears as Wanna One performed to the group's hit songs such as 'Energetic', 'Beautiful', 'BOOMERANG', 'Light' as well as the members' solo performances.As Wanna One is destined to complete its promotions after the concert series, the 11 members and their fans, Wannables, reminisced their short but beautiful memories together.After the concert, Wanna One shared its very last group photos on its official social media account.Along with the photos, Wanna One wrote, "We will greet Wannables like the first time. Two, three! All I wanna do, Wanna One! This has been Wanna One. We truly loved you."In response, Wannables all around the world began trending the hashtag '#워너원의모든길_역사로남아'―"Every path of Wanna One will go down in history."Meanwhile, the members will be returning to their respective agencies to gear up for their next chapter.(Credit= CJ ENM, 'wannaone_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)