SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Therefore, We Were One" Wanna One Bids Farewell with the Final Concert
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] "Therefore, We Were One" Wanna One Bids Farewell with the Final Concert

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.28 16:45 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "Therefore, We Were One" Wanna One Bids Farewell with the Final Concert
With a tearful goodbye, Wanna One marked January 27 as the last day of its 539 days as a project group.

On January 27, Wanna One successfully wrapped up the group's one year and a half journey with the last concert 'Therefore' held at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.
Wanna OneWanna OneThe past four days have been filled with laughter and tears as Wanna One performed to the group's hit songs such as 'Energetic', 'Beautiful', 'BOOMERANG', 'Light' as well as the members' solo performances.
Wanna OneWanna OneAs Wanna One is destined to complete its promotions after the concert series, the 11 members and their fans, Wannables, reminisced their short but beautiful memories together.
Wanna OneAfter the concert, Wanna One shared its very last group photos on its official social media account.
Wanna OneAlong with the photos, Wanna One wrote, "We will greet Wannables like the first time. Two, three! All I wanna do, Wanna One! This has been Wanna One. We truly loved you."

In response, Wannables all around the world began trending the hashtag '#워너원의모든길_역사로남아'―"Every path of Wanna One will go down in history."
Wanna OneMeanwhile, the members will be returning to their respective agencies to gear up for their next chapter.

(Credit= CJ ENM, 'wannaone_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호