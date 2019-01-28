[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Ji Hoon Makes His Fan's Day with a Surprise Gift!

ㅠㅠㅠㅠ ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ

pic.twitter.com/QZrpEFZP8V — 부리 (@optimusboori) 2019년 1월 27일

K-pop boy group Wanna One's member Park Ji Hoon moved his fan at the group's concert with an unforgettable gift―an adorable self video.On January 27, Wanna One's final concert 'Therefore' was held at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.On this day, the members of Wanna One swept their fans off their feet with many of their beloved tracks including 'PICK ME' and 'Energetic'.During the 4-day concert, Wanna One did its best to reciprocate all the love and support the group received over the past 18 months, and interact with its fans for the one last time.Also, all members of Wanna One kept making eye contact with their fans as if they were trying to capture every moment and turn it into a permanent memory.Park Ji Hoon even picked up one of his fan's cell phone and took a video of himself singing and cutely posing in front of the camera.Thanks to this video, his fans were able to have one more precious memory to remember him by.After seeing this video of Park Ji Hoon, his fans commented, "I'm so jealous. I'm jam.", "OMG. He looks so handsome even in this lighting.", "Wanna One forever!", and many more.Meanwhile, Park Ji Hoon is scheduled to hold his first solo fan meeting '2019 Asia Fan Meeting in Seoul-FIRST EDITION' on February 9.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'optimusboori' 'WannaOne_twt' Twitter, maroo Entertainment)(SBS Star)