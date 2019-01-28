[SBS Star] JENNIE Receives a Fan's Gift in Secret When She Is Not Allowed

JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK made her fan smile by receiving a gift in secret when no staff was watching her.Recently, one fan from Hong Kong posted one video online that showed JENNIE's sweetness.In the video, BLACKPINK members are slowly walking by fans who are standing behind a fence.While walking, JENNIE notices a fan waving a specially-made stuffed animal to her.Once JENNIE notices there is her face on this cute stuffed animal, she covers her mouth with her hands in amazement.As there were staff around forbidding her from receiving gifts, JENNIE looks around then steps backwards to the fan with her hands out.After successfully receiving the gift, she turns around to the fan and presses her index finger against her lips to ask fans for silence.This adorable and sweet moment of JENNIE made fans say things such as, "So proud to be her fan. This is how much JENNIE loves us.", "Hahahaha what a sneaky cat!", "Awww! She's so sweet. Exactly the reason why I stan JENNIE!", and so on.Meanwhile, BLACKPINK successfully wrapped up its world tour 'BLACKPINK 2019 WORLD TOUR with KIA [IN YOUR AREA]' at AsiaWorld-Expo Arena, Hong Kong on January 26.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)