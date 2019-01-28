SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Bo Gum Covers TWICE 'What Is Love?' & SEVENTEEN 'Pretty U'
작성 2019.01.28 11:25 수정 2019.01.28 11:29 조회수
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Bo Gum Covers TWICE What Is Love? & SEVENTEEN Pretty U
Korean actor Park Bo Gum covered K-pop girl group TWICE's 'What is Love?' and boy group SEVENTEEN's 'Pretty U' at his fan meeting last weekend.

On January 26, Park Bo Gum spent a memorable evening with over 5,000 fans at his fan meeting 'Good Day: May your everyday be a good day' at Korea University's Hwajeong Gymnasium.

As it had been about a year since he last held his fan meeting, he excitedly welcomed his fans during the opening speech by saying, "Hi, everyone! I missed you so much!"
Park Bo GumOn this day, Park Bo Gum took his fans by surprise with his adorable special performance.

The actor covered 'What is Love?' and 'Pretty U', which are two K-pop songs known to have extremely cute choreography.

Despite being busy with filming his romance drama 'Encounter' until recently, Park Bo Gum demonstrated flawless movements.

It surely looked like he had practiced hard for his fans.

For that moment when he was dancing, Park Bo Gum almost fooled everyone into thinking that he was a K-pop group member and not an actor.
 

When Park Bo Gum first came up on to the stage wearing an adorable white and pastel outfit, fans did not know what was going to happen next.

Then as soon as the music played and Park Bo Gum began dancing, they went completely wild.
 

Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum is scheduled to go around Asia to resume his fan meeting tour from next month.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'bogumirang' YouTube, 'blossoment' Facebook)

(SBS Star)   
