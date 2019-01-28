SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] HyunA & E'DAWN Join PSY's Label After Leaving CUBE Ent. Last October
K-pop artists HyunA and E'DAWN signed with P NATION, a management agency which another K-pop artist PSY recently established.

On January 27, PSY posted a few pictures on his social media account and delivered the news that HyunA and E'DAWN joined his label.
HyunA & E'DAWN & PSYSuch news drew a tremendous attention online since both HyunA and E'DAWN have not revealed any of their future plans ever since they left their old management agency CUBE Entertainment back in October, 2018.

As they finally found a new home to spread their wings once again, HyunA and E'DAWN are planning on resuming their music career which was abruptly discontinued after admitting their relationship.
HyunA & E'DAWNAfter their relationship was known to the public in August, 2018, HyunA and E'DAWN practically had to put a halt to all promotional activities because it caused a bit of a feud between them and their old management agency.

CUBE Entertainment first tried to kick them out in September, 2018 but after series of discussions, the agency eventually decided to cancel both of their contracts instead.
HyunA & E'DAWNThe public's expectation towards their next move went through the roof after hearing this news since HyunA and E'DAWN kept showing off an incredible chemistry even after becoming free agents.

Meanwhile, HyunA and E'DAWN are currently enjoying their break in Thailand.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= '42psy42' 'hyunah_aa' Instagram)

(SBS Star)     
