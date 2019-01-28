[SBS Star] JIMIN Shows up at Wanna One's Final Concert for Ha Sung Woon

친구가 찍어준 거데 오늘 지민이가 성운보러 워너원 막콘 갔어ㅠㅠ pic.twitter.com/rFW8gSS7vI — xiaowoxi (@xiaowoxi) 2019년 1월 27일

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN made an appearance at Wanna One's final concert despite his hectic schedule to root for one of his best friends―Ha Sung Woon.On January 27, Wanna One held its final concert 'Therefore' at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.On this day, the members of Wanna One wrapped up their beautiful 18 months of journey with a 4-day-long concert.After the concert, some fans posted a few pictures of JIMIN on their social media account and added that they saw him at the concert.One fan wrote while dropping a few pictures of him, "My friend said that she saw JIMIN at Wanna One's concert."In the picture, JIMIN was wearing a white knit which complimented his slim figure and a cute black beanie.JIMIN looked like he was having a blast since he not only had a big smile on his face but also seemed to be truly enjoying Wanna One's stage.After the pictures and the videos of him went viral online, his fans commented, "Love how close they are. #friendshipgoals", "I hope that both of the group could make a huge success.", "Aww. He took the time out of his busy day to show his support. So sweet.", and many more.Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to resume its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' with the concert in Fukuoka which will be held on February 16 and Ha Sung Woon confirmed that he will be making his solo debut on January 28.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'JIN_NA9I' 'xiaowoxi' 'jswd_jm' Twitter, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)