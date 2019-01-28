SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] JIMIN Shows up at Wanna One's Final Concert for Ha Sung Woon
[SBS Star] JIMIN Shows up at Wanna One's Final Concert for Ha Sung Woon

2019.01.28
K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN made an appearance at Wanna One's final concert despite his hectic schedule to root for one of his best friends―Ha Sung Woon.

On January 27, Wanna One held its final concert 'Therefore' at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.

On this day, the members of Wanna One wrapped up their beautiful 18 months of journey with a 4-day-long concert.
BTS JIMINAfter the concert, some fans posted a few pictures of JIMIN on their social media account and added that they saw him at the concert.

One fan wrote while dropping a few pictures of him, "My friend said that she saw JIMIN at Wanna One's concert."
BTS JIMINIn the picture, JIMIN was wearing a white knit which complimented his slim figure and a cute black beanie.
BTS JIMINJIMIN looked like he was having a blast since he not only had a big smile on his face but also seemed to be truly enjoying Wanna One's stage.
 
After the pictures and the videos of him went viral online, his fans commented, "Love how close they are. #friendshipgoals", "I hope that both of the group could make a huge success.", "Aww. He took the time out of his busy day to show his support. So sweet.", and many more.

Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to resume its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' with the concert in Fukuoka which will be held on February 16 and Ha Sung Woon confirmed that he will be making his solo debut on January 28.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'JIN_NA9I' 'xiaowoxi' 'jswd_jm' Twitter, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star)     
