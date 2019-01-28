[SBS Star] Ham So-won & Jin Hua Unveil Adorable Photos with Their New-born Daughter

Korean model/actress Ham So-won and her husband Chinese social media star Jin Hua unveiled photos of their new-born daughter for the first time.On January 25, Jin Hua shared photos of himself with his daughter 'Hye-jung' on his social media account.In the pictures, Jin Hua has Hye-jung in front of him and looks at her with immense love in his eyes.Although the baby's whole face is not properly shown, you can tell that she has big round eyes and a high nose bridge just like her parents.Ham So-won and Jin Hua's daughter was born last December, which makes her about a month old.Before Ham So-won got pregnant, she worried about not being able to naturally conceive a child as she was 43 years old.Thankfully though, Ham So-won's child was naturally conceived as she had hoped, and came out to the world in good condition.This celebrity couple got married last February and started gaining attention as Jin Hua is 18 years younger than Ham So-won.Ham So-won met Jin Hua when she moved to Shenzhen, China while promoting in China back in 2015.Due to the age difference, Ham So-won hesitated when Jin Hua first asked her out, but she later accepted to go on a date with him.Ever since then, they have been building sweet memories together despite the 18-year age gap.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'kimbemc' Instagram)(SBS Star)