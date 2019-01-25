[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo's Great Looks on a TV Show Before Debut Regains Attention

K-pop boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo's past television appearance is in the center of attention again because of how attractive he looked.On January 3, 2016, Cha Eun-woo was featured in the episode of KBS' quiz show 'Golden Bell' as one of the contestants of Hanlim Arts High School.After this episode was aired, one particular student named Lee Dong-min went viral among K-pop fans for his extremely great looks.They were able to find out that Lee Dong-min was Cha Eun-woo's real name, and he was waiting to make debut as a member of ASTRO in the following month.Recently, fans decided to look back on some images of Cha Eun-woo from then.Even though it was before his debut, and he was still a high school student, Cha Eun-woo's looks seemed flawless in every way.His facial features surely stood out among the contestants in this episode.Not only AROHA (the name of ASTRO's fan club), but also other K-pop fans are gasping at his gorgeousness and saying how he already deserved to be called 'the guy with perfect looks' even before his debut.Meanwhile, ASTRO released its first full album 'All Light' on January 16.(Lee Narin, Credit= KBS Golden Bell, 'fantagiomusic_' Twitter)(SBS Star)