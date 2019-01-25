[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Shares How He Feels About Wrapping Up 'Encounter'

Korean actor Park Bo Gum shared how he feels about wrapping up his drama 'Encounter', which he had been working on for months with actress Song Hye Kyo.Following the broadcast of the last episode of tvN's romance drama 'Encounter' last night, Park Bo Gum delivered his thoughts and feelings about wrapping up the drama through his management agency Blossom Entertainment today.Park Bo Gum started off by saying, "After reading the script for 'Encounter', I became really excited about the journey ahead of me. I still remember the beautiful filming sites in Cuba. I was very much into this project."Park Bo Gum continued, "My character Jin-hyuk and I had many things in common, but he also possessed some qualities that I didn't have. He was the kind of person who spread warmth to everyone around him with his kindness. I feel like I have learned a lot from him."He added, "I would like to thank the production team again for always working hard on such cold days. Thank you for all the support you have shown to Jin-hyuk. I hope 'Encounter' will linger in your hearts for as long as it can just like how fairy tales from your childhood do."Park Bo Gum took on a role of 'Kim Jin-hyuk' in 'Encounter' and built a romantic relationship with 'Cha Soo-hyun' (Song Hye Kyo).Park Bo Gum's portrayal of his character as well as the incredibly-romantic moments with Song Hye Kyo had made a lot of viewers fall for Park Bo Gum even more.Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum is scheduled to go around Asia for his fan meeting tour from next month.(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN Encounter, 'BOGUMMY' Twitter)(SBS Star)