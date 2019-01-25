[SBS Star] SM Entertainment Confirms KAI & JENNIE's Breakup

SM Entertainment confirmed the breakup news of the agency's boy group EXO member KAI and JENNIE of BLACKPINK.Shortly after SBS funE's exclusive report of the two breaking up, SM Entertainment confirmed that KAI and JENNIE are no longer in a relationship.A representative from SM Entertainment stated, "We have checked, and it is true that KAI and JENNIE have broken up."The agency, however, did not reveal the time or reason for their breakup.KAI and JENNIE made their relationship public after one news outlet released the photos of them dating at a park in Seoul.Shortly after the dating scandal was made, SM Entertainment confirmed their relationship.(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)