[SBS Star] SM Entertainment Confirms KAI & JENNIE's Breakup
[SBS Star] SM Entertainment Confirms KAI & JENNIE's Breakup

작성 2019.01.25 16:23
SM Entertainment confirmed the breakup news of the agency's boy group EXO member KAI and JENNIE of BLACKPINK.

Shortly after SBS funE's exclusive report of the two breaking up, SM Entertainment confirmed that KAI and JENNIE are no longer in a relationship.
KAI, JENNIEA representative from SM Entertainment stated, "We have checked, and it is true that KAI and JENNIE have broken up."

The agency, however, did not reveal the time or reason for their breakup.
EXO KAIJENNIEKAI and JENNIE made their relationship public after one news outlet released the photos of them dating at a park in Seoul.

Shortly after the dating scandal was made, SM Entertainment confirmed their relationship.
KAI, JENNIE(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star)     
