[SBS Star] YG Ent. Reveals All 7 Members of the New Boy Group from 'YG Treasure Box'

One of Korea's biggest entertainment management agencies YG Entertainment has revealed all seven debuting members from 'YG Treasure Box'.For the last couple of days, YG Entertainment has been revealing the male trainees from the survival show 'YG Treasure Box' who were confirmed to make debut.Today on January 25, the agency finally unveiled the seventh member of the new boy group.With the start of 'YG Treasure Box', YG Entertainment spoke of a plan to launch their first boy group in about four years after iKON.The debuting members from 'YG Treasure Box' were selected by 50% of fan votes and 50% of evaluation made by the head of the agency―Yang Hyun Suk.HARUTO, BANG YE DAM, SO JUNG HWAN, KIM JUN KYU, PARK JEONG WOO, YOON JAE HYUK, and CHOI HYUN SUK have been confirmed to be debuting as the group.The seven members are planning on sharing their happiness with fans through a special live broadcast on NAVER V LIVE today at 9PM KST.Get to know their name and birth year below!(Lee Narin, Credit= YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)