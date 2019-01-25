SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO KAI & BLACKPINK JENNIE Reportedly Have Broken Up
[SBS Star] EXO KAI & BLACKPINK JENNIE Reportedly Have Broken Up

2019.01.25
KAI of K-pop boy group EXO and JENNIE of girl group BLACKPINK reportedly have broken up.

According to SBS funE on January 25, KAI and JENNIE have decided to go separate ways after making their relationship official about a month ago.
KAI, JENNIEA close acquaintance of KAI said, "KAI and JENNIE both concluded that they have to focus more on their works, and ultimately came to the conclusion to break up."
KAIJENNIEHe/she continued, "It seems like the decision was made for their members, fellow artists, and their fans," and added, "KAI and JENNIE will continue to do their best in their own fields. They will support each other."
KAI, JENNIEFollowing the dating scandal released on January 1, KAI's management agency SM Entertainment confirmed their relationship.

(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
