SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Woo Jin Startles Himself as He Catches Confetti While Wiping His Tears
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Woo Jin Startles Himself as He Catches Confetti While Wiping His Tears

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.25 15:19 수정 2019.01.25 15:22 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Woo Jin Startles Himself as He Catches Confetti While Wiping His Tears
K-pop boy group Wanna One's member Park Woo Jin startled himself as he unexpectedly caught confetti with his fingers while wiping tears off his cheeks.

On January 24, Wanna One's concert 'Therefore' was held at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.Wanna OneAs it was the first day of Wanna One's 4-day final concert before its disbandment, almost all the members burst into tears towards the end of the concert.

While Park Woo Jin was listening to other members speak to fans, he started crying.

When Park Woo Jin was wiping tears off his cheeks, something took him by surprise.

It was because confetti had unexpectedly been caught between his fingers.

Park Woo Jin's eyes slightly widened upon catching the confetti, then looked at it as if he was thinking, "What the...! What is this doing in my hand? How did it get here anyway?"Park Woo JinKnowing Park Woo Jin's playful personality, he probably would have laughed and told other members about it if it happened at a different time, but he seemed too sad to even think of doing that.

After a brief moment of being shocked, he just continuously cried and threw the confetti on the stage.
 
The chances of this happening seemed so low, but Park Woo Jin somehow managed to make it happen.

It has to be admitted though, the fact that it had occurred to Park Woo Jin when he was probably going through one of the saddest moments in his life was kind of funny.

Fans are commenting on how heartbroken they are to see Park Woo Jin shedding tears, but also on how funny and cute the whole situation is at the same time.

Meanwhile, 'Therefore' is scheduled to continue until January 27.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'summer_woojin' 'stillboy_wj' 'wannaone_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호