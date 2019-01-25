[SBS Star] Park Woo Jin Startles Himself as He Catches Confetti While Wiping His Tears

내새끼 우는거 너무 마음 찢어져서 나도 눈물나 죽겠는데 그와중에 너무 귀여워........ pic.twitter.com/AO4UgABu9N — 박우진의 열아홉 여름？？ (@summer_woojin) 2019년 1월 24일

K-pop boy group Wanna One's member Park Woo Jin startled himself as he unexpectedly caught confetti with his fingers while wiping tears off his cheeks.On January 24, Wanna One's concert 'Therefore' was held at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.As it was the first day of Wanna One's 4-day final concert before its disbandment, almost all the members burst into tears towards the end of the concert.While Park Woo Jin was listening to other members speak to fans, he started crying.When Park Woo Jin was wiping tears off his cheeks, something took him by surprise.It was because confetti had unexpectedly been caught between his fingers.Park Woo Jin's eyes slightly widened upon catching the confetti, then looked at it as if he was thinking, "What the...! What is this doing in my hand? How did it get here anyway?"Knowing Park Woo Jin's playful personality, he probably would have laughed and told other members about it if it happened at a different time, but he seemed too sad to even think of doing that.After a brief moment of being shocked, he just continuously cried and threw the confetti on the stage.The chances of this happening seemed so low, but Park Woo Jin somehow managed to make it happen.It has to be admitted though, the fact that it had occurred to Park Woo Jin when he was probably going through one of the saddest moments in his life was kind of funny.Fans are commenting on how heartbroken they are to see Park Woo Jin shedding tears, but also on how funny and cute the whole situation is at the same time.Meanwhile, 'Therefore' is scheduled to continue until January 27.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'summer_woojin' 'stillboy_wj' 'wannaone_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)