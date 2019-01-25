SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Ryu Jun Yeol Gives an Update on His Relationship with Hyeri
작성 2019.01.25
Korean actor Ryu Jun Yeol said that he and his girlfriend Hyeri of K-pop girl group Girl's Day are still doing well.

On January 25, Ryu Jun Yeol sat down for his press interview ahead of his new film 'Hit-and-Run Squad' premiering on January 30.
Ryu Jun YeolDuring the interview, one reporter asked Ryu Jun Yeol, "Are you still doing well with Hyeri?"

Ryu Jun Yeol answered to the question with a smile, "Yes, we are doing well."
Ryu Jun YeolRyu Jun YeolIn his upcoming film 'Hit-and-Run Squad', Ryu Jun Yeol plays the role of a police officer who specializes in hit-and-run accidents.

Talking about his character who has a knack for driving, Ryu explained, "I also enjoy driving on a daily basis. I enjoy giving people rides or picking them up as well."

He continued, "In 'Hit-and-Run Squad', I did the driving scenes myself and even pulled off many of the drifting scenes."
Ryu Jun Yeol, HyeriRyu Jun Yeol, HyeriRyu Jun Yeol and Hyeri co-starred in tvN's 2015 drama 'Reply 1988', and made their relationship public back in August 2017.

(Credit= SHOWBOX, tvN Reply 1988, 'hyeri_0609' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
