[SBS Star] Ryu Jun Yeol Gives an Update on His Relationship with Hyeri

Korean actor Ryu Jun Yeol said that he and his girlfriend Hyeri of K-pop girl group Girl's Day are still doing well.On January 25, Ryu Jun Yeol sat down for his press interview ahead of his new film 'Hit-and-Run Squad' premiering on January 30.During the interview, one reporter asked Ryu Jun Yeol, "Are you still doing well with Hyeri?"Ryu Jun Yeol answered to the question with a smile, "Yes, we are doing well."In his upcoming film 'Hit-and-Run Squad', Ryu Jun Yeol plays the role of a police officer who specializes in hit-and-run accidents.Talking about his character who has a knack for driving, Ryu explained, "I also enjoy driving on a daily basis. I enjoy giving people rides or picking them up as well."He continued, "In 'Hit-and-Run Squad', I did the driving scenes myself and even pulled off many of the drifting scenes."Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri co-starred in tvN's 2015 drama 'Reply 1988', and made their relationship public back in August 2017.(Credit= SHOWBOX, tvN Reply 1988, 'hyeri_0609' Instagram)(SBS Star)