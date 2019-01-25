[SBS Star] SHINee KEY to Enlist in the Military in March

KEY of K-pop boy group SHINee has officially announced his military enlistment date.On January 25, SHINee's management agency SM Entertainment stated, "SHINee's KEY has been accepted into the military band, and he is planning to enlist in the military on March 4."Earlier this month, the agency informed that KEY had submitted an application to fulfill his mandatory duty by joining the military band.KEY will become the second SHINee member to enlist in the military, following the group's leader ONEW's enlistment back in December 2018.Prior to his upcoming enlistment, KEY will be making his big screen debut with the film 'Hit-and-Run Squad' which will premiere on January 30.Then in February, KEY will also be holding his first solo concert in Korea, 'THE AGIT KEY LAND-KEY' at COEX Artium, Seoul.(Credit= 'shinee' Facebook)(SBS Star)