[SBS Star] JIN Responds to a Question, "Does Being Too Handsome Get in Your Way?"
작성 2019.01.25
Fans are cracking up at JIN of K-pop boy group BTS' response to a question asking him if his good looks get in the way of anything in his life.

Recently, a post featuring JIN's hilarious response to a fan's question at a past fan signing event was uploaded online.JINGenerally, you would get an autograph from all of your favorite group's members and some time speak to each member face to face for a while at a fan signing event.

You can actually write a question in advance on a sticky note inside the album that you are asked to bring with you as well.

While you greet and speak to a K-pop group member, he/she will sign an autograph and also write an answer to your question on the note.JINThis fan of BTS in particular had prepared an interesting question that was perfect for 'Worldwide Handsome' JIN.

The fan asked, "Dear JIN, who has the face of a perfect-looking statue, does being too good-looking get in the way of anything in your life?"

JIN answered, "I can't move my face well, because I'm a statue."

JIN's random and humorous response allowed many fans around the world share a good laugh.JINMeanwhile, BTS met its fans in Singapore at the group's world concert tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' on January 19.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
