[SBS Star] VIDEO: TWICE Spotted Fangirling Red Velvet!
작성 2019.01.25
The members of K-pop girl group TWICE showed their full support to fellow girl group Red Velvet during a recent awards ceremony.

On January 23, both TWICE and Red Velvet attended 'GAONCHART Music Awards' that was held at Jamsil Arena, Seoul.

During Red Velvet's performance, the members of TWICE were seen singing along and following the dance moves as if they are at their favorite artist's concert.
TWICEAlthough they were seated, TWICE basically followed along the entire choreography of Red Velvet in the seats.

Upon noticing TWICE singing along and cheering at the artists' seat, Red Velvet's IRENE put a big smile on her face during the performance.
TWICE, Red Velvet IRENEFans commented, "I adore this TWICE-Red Velvet interaction so much!", "Friendship goals. IRENE looks so happy hahaha.", "The members are also a hardcore fangirl of somebody! So cute.", and more.
TWICEMeanwhile, both TWICE and Red Velvet won Artist of the Year award at this year's 'GAONCHART Music Awards'.
 

(Credit= 'V MUSIC' NAVER V LIVE, 'Mera' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
