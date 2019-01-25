[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun & Ahn Jae Hyeon Go to Wanna One's Final Concert!

Korean actors Park Seo Jun and Ahn Jae Hyeon went to K-pop boy group Wanna One's final concert to show their support to the group's members Hwang Min Hyun and Lai Kuan Lin.On January 24, the first day of Wanna One's final concert 'Therefore' took place at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.After the concert, Hwang Min Hyun shared a picture of himself posing next to Park Seo Jun on his social media account.Hwang Min Hyun wrote, "I'm feeling so happy today. Thank you. I also would like to thank Seo Jun hyung for coming!"The two stars almost look like identical twins with a similar hairstyle, facial shape, smile, and numerous other facial features in the picture.As a matter of fact, Hwang Min Hyun once revealed that a fan once had mistaken him as Park Seo Jun before.Back in 2014, Hwang Min Hyun shared an interesting story online, "A fan gave me a bag of gift when I was on my way to perform at a music show. When I opened the bag, there was a picture of Park Seo Jun on the gift. We really must look alike. By the way, don't worry about the gift. It's been safely delivered to Park Seo Jun."Not just Park Seo Jun, but it turned out Ahn Jae Hyeon had also gone to Wanna One's concert on the same day.Lai Kuan Lin uploaded a self-portrait picture of himself with Ahn Jae Hyeon on his social media account.The picture shows Lai Kuan Lin and Ahn Jae Hyeon's head closely put together and cutely smiling at the camera.This is not the first time Ahn Jae Hyeon showed his support to Lai Kuan Lin on the day of his group's concert.Ahn Jae Hyeon went to see Wanna One's world tour 'ONE: THE WORLD' in Seoul back in June last year as well.Fans are having a hard time figuring out how Lai Kuan Lin and Ahn Jae Hyeon became close, but they are certainly on board with this friendship.Meanwhile, 'Therefore' is scheduled to continue until January 27.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'aagbanjh' 'official_lai_kuanlin' 'optimushwang' Instagram, 'NUESTNEWS' Twitter)(SBS Star)