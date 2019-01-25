SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN MINGYU Talks About His Best Friend ASTRO Cha Eun-woo
[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN MINGYU Talks About His Best Friend ASTRO Cha Eun-woo

MINGYU of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN shared the story behind his close friendship with Cha Eun-woo.

On January 24, MINGYU made appearance at KBS' talk show 'Happy Together 4' as a guest.
MINGYU, Cha Eun-wooDuring the show, MINGYU revealed how he became close with Cha Eun-woo.
MINGYU, Cha Eun-wooMINGYU, Cha Eun-wooMINGYU said, "We ran into each other often on broadcasts, and we realized we are the same age. His dorm is also really close to mine, so we try to hang out often."
MINGYU, Cha Eun-wooWhen he was asked if they meet with others, MINGYU answered, "We also meet up with other idol friends who were born in 1997."

MINGYU, Cha Eun-wooMeanwhile, both MINGYU and Cha Eun-woo are busy promoting their group's new songs―'Home' (SEVENTEEN) and 'All Night' (ASTRO).

(Credit= KBS Happy Together 4, PLEDIS Entertainment, Fantagio) 
