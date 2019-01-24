[SBS Star] Kim Jun Su Receives a Priceless New Year's Gift from the President & First Lady

K-pop boy group JYJ's member Kim Jun Su received a special gift from South Korean President Moon Jae-in and First Lady Kim Jung-sook.On January 23, Kim Jun Su shared two pictures on his social media account.The first picture was of Kim Jun Su holding a large luxurious-looking box in his hands, and second picture showed the items inside it.In the box, there were some Korean traditional snacks such as deep-fried sweet rice cakes and honey cookies, and a bottle of Korean traditional liquor called 'solsongju'.It turned out Kim Jun Su had received a gift from President Moon and First Lady ahead of Lunar New Year in the beginning of next month.Kim Jun Su wrote, "President Moon Jae-in and First Lady Kim Jung-sook had sent me a New Year's gift that has my name on it. I'm so thankful for the gift, but it's more of an honor to know that they still remember me."He added, "Solsongju from Hamyang? I'm no good at drinking alcohol, but I'll have a shot of this today!"After completing his national mandatory duty as a conscripted police officer last November, Kim Jun Su hopped right back on to his career in the musical 'Elisabeth' as 'Der Tod'.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'xiaxiaxia1215' Instagram, EMK Musical Company, Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)