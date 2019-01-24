SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Jun Su Receives a Priceless New Year's Gift from the President & First Lady
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kim Jun Su Receives a Priceless New Year's Gift from the President & First Lady

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.24 18:24 수정 2019.01.24 18:25 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Jun Su Receives a Priceless New Years Gift from the President & First Lady
K-pop boy group JYJ's member Kim Jun Su received a special gift from South Korean President Moon Jae-in and First Lady Kim Jung-sook.

On January 23, Kim Jun Su shared two pictures on his social media account.

The first picture was of Kim Jun Su holding a large luxurious-looking box in his hands, and second picture showed the items inside it.Kim Jun SuIn the box, there were some Korean traditional snacks such as deep-fried sweet rice cakes and honey cookies, and a bottle of Korean traditional liquor called 'solsongju'.

It turned out Kim Jun Su had received a gift from President Moon and First Lady ahead of Lunar New Year in the beginning of next month.Kim Jun SuKim Jun Su wrote, "President Moon Jae-in and First Lady Kim Jung-sook had sent me a New Year's gift that has my name on it. I'm so thankful for the gift, but it's more of an honor to know that they still remember me."

He added, "Solsongju from Hamyang? I'm no good at drinking alcohol, but I'll have a shot of this today!"

After completing his national mandatory duty as a conscripted police officer last November, Kim Jun Su hopped right back on to his career in the musical 'Elisabeth' as 'Der Tod'.Kim Jun Su(Lee Narin, Credit= 'xiaxiaxia1215' Instagram, EMK Musical Company, Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star)        
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호