[SBS Star] Perfect Cha Eun-woo Failed His Recent Japanese Test?

K-pop boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo failed to pass the JLPT (Japanese Language Proficiency Test) that he recently had taken.On January 23 episode of SBS LOVE FM's radio show 'Kim Chang Yeol's Old School', ASTRO was invited to join the talk.During the talk, the host Kim Chang Yeol said, "I heard that one ASTRO member studied Japanese to take a language proficiency test."As soon as Kim Chang Yeol was done talking, the members of ASTRO burst into laughing and said, "It's Eun-woo, but he failed the test."Cha Eun-woo shyly laughed and explained, "I promised our fans that I would take the Japanese test last year, and the test result came out today."He continued, "I didn't manage to pass the test. I was two questions away from passing the test.", sounding disappointed and sad about the test result.Kim Chang Yeol cheered him up, then asked, "Are you going to take the test again?"Cha Eun-woo answered, "Yes, I'm definitely going to. I'm going to take the higher level one next time."After this episode was aired, fans left many comments consoling Cha Eun-woo.At the same time though, they have also been leaving playful comments stating how they actually kind of feel a sense of relief.They explained that it was because they have always thought Cha Eun-woo was flawless in every way from looks to studies, but there was a proof now that tells he is just like everybody else in this world.Meanwhile, ASTRO is busy promoting its first full album 'All Light' with the title track 'All Night' since January 16.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'offclASTRO' Twitter, SBS LOVE FM Kim Chang Yeol's Old School)(SBS Star)