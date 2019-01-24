SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] TWICE SANA Shows Support to CHAERYEONG Ahead of ITZY's Debut
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] TWICE SANA Shows Support to CHAERYEONG Ahead of ITZY's Debut

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.24 17:02 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TWICE SANA Shows Support to CHAERYEONG Ahead of ITZYs Debut
SANA of K-pop girl group TWICE showed support for her labelmate CHAERYEONG's debut as a member of JYP Entertainment's new girl group ITZY.

During a recent interview of the group at the '28th Seoul Music Awards' held at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul, SANA gave a shout out to CHAERYEONG.
SANA, CHAERYEONG, DAHYUNSANA said, "TWICE debuted through Mnet's 'SIXTEEN', and a good friend of ours from the program (CHAERYOUNG) is about to debut in JYP's new girl group."

She added, "It would be so great if we could meet on the same stage one day."
SANA, CHAERYEONG, DAHYUNAlthough CHAERYEONG did not get her chance to debut as a member of TWICE, she continued her training at JYP Entertainment and stayed close with TWICE.

Meanwhile, ITZY dropped two new group photos earlier today.
ITZYITZYThe highly-anticipated girl group includes five members in total―YEJI, RYUJIN, LIA, CHAERYEONG, and YUNA.

(Credit= JYP Entertainment, Mnet SIXTEEN)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호