[SBS Star] TWICE SANA Shows Support to CHAERYEONG Ahead of ITZY's Debut

SANA of K-pop girl group TWICE showed support for her labelmate CHAERYEONG's debut as a member of JYP Entertainment's new girl group ITZY.During a recent interview of the group at the '28th Seoul Music Awards' held at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul, SANA gave a shout out to CHAERYEONG.SANA said, "TWICE debuted through Mnet's 'SIXTEEN', and a good friend of ours from the program (CHAERYOUNG) is about to debut in JYP's new girl group."She added, "It would be so great if we could meet on the same stage one day."Although CHAERYEONG did not get her chance to debut as a member of TWICE, she continued her training at JYP Entertainment and stayed close with TWICE.Meanwhile, ITZY dropped two new group photos earlier today.The highly-anticipated girl group includes five members in total―YEJI, RYUJIN, LIA, CHAERYEONG, and YUNA.(Credit= JYP Entertainment, Mnet SIXTEEN)(SBS Star)