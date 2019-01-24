[SBS Star] Kim Go-eun Shows Support to Yoo In Na & Lee Dong Wook with a Snack Truck

Korean actress Kim Go-eun showed her support to actress Yoo In Na and actor Lee Dong Wook by sending them a truck loaded with delicious snacks to the set of their drama.On January 23, Yoo In Na's agency staff shared pictures of Yoo In Na looking happy in front of a snack truck on his social media account.The pictures show Yoo In Na taking pictures while holding her mobile phone up next to her face which shows images of Kim Go-eun.The snack truck has a banner on top that says, "I support all actors/actress and production crew of 'Touch Your Heart', including Lee Dong Wook who used to be 'Uncle Jeoseung' and Yoo In Na who was 'Sunny' a while ago."The agency staff explained in the caption, "'Eun-tak has sent us some coffee and hot dogs."Kim Go-eun, Yoo In Na, and Lee Dong Wook met through a popular drama 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God' in 2016 where they played characters written above.Within the last two years, they seemed to have made their friendship solid as a rock.Meanwhile, Yoo In Na and Lee Dong Wook's new romance drama 'Touch Your Heart' is scheduled to air its first episode on February 6.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'ys870922' Instagram, tvN Guardian: The Lonely and Great God)(SBS Star)