SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Go-eun Shows Support to Yoo In Na & Lee Dong Wook with a Snack Truck
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kim Go-eun Shows Support to Yoo In Na & Lee Dong Wook with a Snack Truck

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.24 16:59 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Go-eun Shows Support to Yoo In Na & Lee Dong Wook with a Snack Truck
Korean actress Kim Go-eun showed her support to actress Yoo In Na and actor Lee Dong Wook by sending them a truck loaded with delicious snacks to the set of their drama.

On January 23, Yoo In Na's agency staff shared pictures of Yoo In Na looking happy in front of a snack truck on his social media account.Yoo In NaThe pictures show Yoo In Na taking pictures while holding her mobile phone up next to her face which shows images of Kim Go-eun.Yoo In NaYoo In NaThe snack truck has a banner on top that says, "I support all actors/actress and production crew of 'Touch Your Heart', including Lee Dong Wook who used to be 'Uncle Jeoseung' and Yoo In Na who was 'Sunny' a while ago."

The agency staff explained in the caption, "'Eun-tak has sent us some coffee and hot dogs."Yoo In NaSnack TruckKim Go-eun, Yoo In Na, and Lee Dong Wook met through a popular drama 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God' in 2016 where they played characters written above.

Within the last two years, they seemed to have made their friendship solid as a rock.Guardian: The Lonely and Great GodMeanwhile, Yoo In Na and Lee Dong Wook's new romance drama 'Touch Your Heart' is scheduled to air its first episode on February 6.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'ys870922' Instagram, tvN Guardian: The Lonely and Great God)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호