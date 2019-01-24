SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] "I Want Him to Be My Real Brother" Cho Jung Seok's Love for D.O. Never Ends
[SBS Star] "I Want Him to Be My Real Brother" Cho Jung Seok's Love for D.O. Never Ends

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.24
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "I Want Him to Be My Real Brother" Cho Jung Seoks Love for D.O. Never Ends
Korean actor Cho Jung Seok recently named K-pop boy group EXO's member D.O. as someone who he would like to have as a real younger brother.

On January 23, Cho Jung Seok guested on NAVER V LIVE's talk show 'A Chat with an Actor/Actress' (literal title).

During the talk, the host Park Kyung-rim asked, "You've worked with many younger male actors so far. Is there anyone out of Lee Jehoon, D.O., and Ryu Jun Yeol who you wish to have as a real younger brother?"Cho Jung SeokCho Jung Seok answered, "D.O. felt like my real younger brother when we were acting together in 'My Annoying Brother' (2016)."

He added, "I don't know if it was because of our roles, but I can imagine D.O. as my real younger brother."Cho Jung SeokThis was not the first time Cho Jung Seok demonstrated his affection for D.O.

Back in May 2017, Cho Jung Seok said he wanted to join EXO if he was given an opportunity to join any K-pop groups.Cho Jung SeokHe stated, "This is just for fun, so I would say it's EXO. I'm close to D.O., so I'm guessing he would treat and help me well."

Although it has been over two years since they starred in 'My Annoying Brother' together, they seemed to have kept in frequent touch with each other.Cho Jung SeokFans always get so happy when the closeness of the two stars is seen, and they are definitely excited about Cho Jung Seok mentioning D.O. during the talk in the show last night.

Meanwhile, Cho Jung Seok awaits to unveil his new movie 'Hit-and-Run Squad' on January 30, and D.O. will begin filming 'Along with the Gods 3' soon.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SM Entertainment, NAVER V LIVE, KBS Yunyega)

(SBS Star)   
