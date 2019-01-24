SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Ji Hoon's Fans to Make Generous Donation to Help Abandoned Animals
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Ji Hoon's Fans to Make Generous Donation to Help Abandoned Animals

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.24 15:33 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Ji Hoons Fans to Make Generous Donation to Help Abandoned Animals
Fans of Park Ji Hoon commemorated the successful finale of Wanna One's group activities and the start of his solo activities with a generous donation.

According to reports on January 23, the members of Park Ji Hoon's fan community 'Park Ji Hoon Gallery' donated more than 2.7 million won (approximately 2,400 dollars) in support of the rescue of abandoned animals.
Park Ji HoonFans chose the non-governmental organization Gwangju Animal Protection Association With as their beneficiary in line with Park Ji Hoon's love for animals.
Park Ji HoonThe fans stated, "We wanted to join in the good cause, hoping that our donation will help rescue and protect more abandoned animals. We hope the animals to feel loved in warm shelters during this cold winter."
Park Ji HoonMeanwhile, Park Ji Hoon will officially wrap up his promotion as a member of Wanna One with the group's final concert 'Therefore' on January 24 to 27.
Park Ji HoonHe is scheduled to kick off his first solo Asia fan meeting tour 'FIRST EDITION' with two Seoul fan meetings at the Kyung Hee University's Grand Peace Hall on February 9.

(Credit= maroo Entertainment, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호