[SBS Star] Park Ji Hoon's Fans to Make Generous Donation to Help Abandoned Animals

Fans of Park Ji Hoon commemorated the successful finale of Wanna One's group activities and the start of his solo activities with a generous donation.According to reports on January 23, the members of Park Ji Hoon's fan community 'Park Ji Hoon Gallery' donated more than 2.7 million won (approximately 2,400 dollars) in support of the rescue of abandoned animals.Fans chose the non-governmental organization Gwangju Animal Protection Association With as their beneficiary in line with Park Ji Hoon's love for animals.The fans stated, "We wanted to join in the good cause, hoping that our donation will help rescue and protect more abandoned animals. We hope the animals to feel loved in warm shelters during this cold winter."Meanwhile, Park Ji Hoon will officially wrap up his promotion as a member of Wanna One with the group's final concert 'Therefore' on January 24 to 27.He is scheduled to kick off his first solo Asia fan meeting tour 'FIRST EDITION' with two Seoul fan meetings at the Kyung Hee University's Grand Peace Hall on February 9.(Credit= maroo Entertainment, Online Community)(SBS Star)