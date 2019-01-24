[SBS Star] Yang Yoseop Bids Farewell to Fans with a Letter Ahead of Enlistment

Yang Yoseop of K-pop boy group Highlight shared a handwritten letter and photos with fellow members ahead of his enlistment.On January 23, Yang Yoseop shared a heartwarming letter and the photos of himself taken with fellow Highlight members on his personal social media account.His letter is as follows:Hello, this is Highlight's Yoseop. As you already know, I'm enlisting in the military.Thinking about meeting new people and making new memories, I'm a little excited and also a little worried.In order to keep my promise I made with you that I will be a more respectable man once I return, I will carry out my duties well and return to sing for you.The time can be long or short depending on how you see it, but I sincerely hope that it's full of happiness for you.In a sense, I think this time might be something that I've needed.I think it will be an opportunity for me to organize my thoughts and become more mature while encountering new experiences and situations.Therefore, I will carry out my service with pleasure. I will dream of the day we meet again with a smile. Stay healthy, everyone.Meanwhile, Yang Yoseop is expected to begin serving his national mandatory duty as a conscripted police officer after completing his 5-week basic military training.(Credit= 'yysbeast' Instagram)(SBS Star)