[SBS Star] Yang Yoseop Bids Farewell to Fans with a Letter Ahead of Enlistment
[SBS Star] Yang Yoseop Bids Farewell to Fans with a Letter Ahead of Enlistment

작성 2019.01.24 14:42
Yang Yoseop of K-pop boy group Highlight shared a handwritten letter and photos with fellow members ahead of his enlistment.

On January 23, Yang Yoseop shared a heartwarming letter and the photos of himself taken with fellow Highlight members on his personal social media account.
Highlight Yang YoseopHighlight Yang YoseopHis letter is as follows:

Hello, this is Highlight's Yoseop. As you already know, I'm enlisting in the military. 

Thinking about meeting new people and making new memories, I'm a little excited and also a little worried.

In order to keep my promise I made with you that I will be a more respectable man once I return, I will carry out my duties well and return to sing for you.

The time can be long or short depending on how you see it, but I sincerely hope that it's full of happiness for you.
Highlight Yang YoseopIn a sense, I think this time might be something that I've needed.

I think it will be an opportunity for me to organize my thoughts and become more mature while encountering new experiences and situations.

Therefore, I will carry out my service with pleasure. I will dream of the day we meet again with a smile. Stay healthy, everyone.
Highlight Yang YoseopMeanwhile, Yang Yoseop is expected to begin serving his national mandatory duty as a conscripted police officer after completing his 5-week basic military training.

(Credit= 'yysbeast' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)
