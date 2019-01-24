[SBS Star] Yang Yoseop Bids Farewell to Fans with a Letter Ahead of Enlistment

Yang Yoseop of K-pop boy group Highlight shared a handwritten letter and photos with fellow members ahead of his enlistment.
On January 23, Yang Yoseop shared a heartwarming letter and the photos of himself taken with fellow Highlight members on his personal social media account.
His letter is as follows:
Hello, this is Highlight's Yoseop. As you already know, I'm enlisting in the military.
Thinking about meeting new people and making new memories, I'm a little excited and also a little worried.
In order to keep my promise I made with you that I will be a more respectable man once I return, I will carry out my duties well and return to sing for you.
The time can be long or short depending on how you see it, but I sincerely hope that it's full of happiness for you.
In a sense, I think this time might be something that I've needed.
I think it will be an opportunity for me to organize my thoughts and become more mature while encountering new experiences and situations.
Therefore, I will carry out my service with pleasure. I will dream of the day we meet again with a smile. Stay healthy, everyone.
Meanwhile, Yang Yoseop is expected to begin serving his national mandatory duty as a conscripted police officer after completing his 5-week basic military training.
(Credit= 'yysbeast' Instagram)
(SBS Star)
