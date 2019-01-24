SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: JENNIE & IRENE's Cutest Interaction While Taking a Group Photo
A cute interaction between K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JENNIE and another girl group Red Velvet's leader IRENE from yesterday is making fans go wild.

On January 23, both BLACKPINK and Red Velvet were invited to perform at an annual awards ceremony the 'GAONCHART Music Awards' that was held at Jamsil Arena, Seoul.

At the end of the event, all K-pop acts were called on stage for a group photo.8th GAONCHART Music AwardsAs JENNIE and IRENE are good friends, they sat next to each other for the whole time during this time.

At first, JENNIE made a half a heart with her right hand and put it close to her cheek.

This was actually a special heart that the members of BLACKPINK makes every now and then.BLACKPINKSeconds later, JENNIE moves her hand shaped in half a heart to IRENE's face.

IRENE seemed to have gotten confused of what JENNIE was doing at first, and made a half a heart with her left hand after catching a quick look of what she was doing.

After successfully making a heart with their hands, they burst out laughing.JENNIE and IRENEJENNIE and IRENEThey looked like they were truly having a blast even in that short moment.

When fans saw the two K-pop stars' adorable interaction, they commented, "I ship this friendship for real! Black Velvet!", "IRENE definitely had no idea what JENNIE doing. This is so cute!", "I was so down today, but this video totally made my day." and so on.
 

On this day, BLACKPINK won two Artist of the Year awards with the group's song 'DDU-DU-DDU-DU' and JENNIE's solo song 'SOLO' while Red Velvet received one Artist of the Year award with 'Power Up' from last August.

(Lee Narin, Credit= YG Entertainment, 'Rock Music' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
