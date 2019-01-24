[SBS Star] Yang Hyun Suk Hints at BLACKPINK's U.S. Debut This Year?

It seems like the plan for K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's debut in the United States is slowly but surely building its shape.On January 23, YG Entertainment's CEO Yang Hyun Suk shared a photo of himself taken in Los Angeles with Universal Music Group chairman Lucian Grainge and Interscope Records chairman John Janick.Along with the photo, Yang Hyun Suk wrote, "Had a great time in LA meeting with Universal Music Group chairman Lucian Grainge and Interscope Records chairman John Janick. All of you can expect many great things to happen for BLACKPINK in 2019."In October last year, BLACKPINK signed with Interscope Records, one of the biggest music labels in the U.S. in a bid to step up efforts to expand worldwide.This year, BLACKPINK is gearing up to expand its territories by holding the group's first world tour 'BLACKPINK 2019 WORLD TOUR with KIA [IN YOUR AREA]'.The group is also scheduled to join the popular American festival 'Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2019' this April.(Credit= 'fromyg' Instagram, 'BLACKPINKOFFICIAL' Instagram, Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)