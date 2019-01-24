SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Choi Ye-seul Reveals MINO Befriended Her When She Had No Friends at School
Korean actress Choi Ye-seul revealed that K-pop boy group WINNER's member MINO reached his hand out to her when she did not fit in well with others at school.

Recently, MINO's fans found Choi Ye-seul's past press interview about her school life and friendship.

They then began posting about it all over popular online communities to spread MINO's kindness.Choi Ye-seul and MINODuring one interview in the past, Choi Ye-seul revealed, "I didn't have friends nor get along with anyone well back in school."

She explained, "I wasn't particularly harassed by anyone, but I think my classmates simply didn't like me. I did everything I wanted to do then including being a class leader, but I think I stood out too much for them."

Choi Ye-seul said MINO stepped up to become friends with her when nobody else wanted to, and he helped her get through the dark times.Choi Ye-seul and MINOShe commented, "MINO helped me a lot at that time. He would work on songs at home and ask for my opinion after sending them to me. He worked hard."

She added, "We kept in touch very often, even after he made debut as WINNER. We have been out of touch for some time now though."Choi Ye-seul and MINOFans are praising MINO for doing something that is much easier said than done when he was still young himself.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'yeseul0104' 'realllllmino' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
