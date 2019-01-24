SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BAEKHO Expresses Thanks to BTS V for His Kind Gesture to NU'EST
[SBS Star] BAEKHO Expresses Thanks to BTS V for His Kind Gesture to NU'EST

작성 2019.01.24 11:05
BAEKHO of K-pop boy group NU'EST expressed gratitude to V of another boy group BTS for his act of kindness.

On January 23, BAEKHO sat down for a live broadcast to interact with his fans.

During the live broadcast, BAEKHO talked about a recent awards ceremony 'Golden Disc Awards' which took place on January 6.
NU'EST W, BTS VA fancam of the event showed that there were only three chairs for NU'EST W's four members, resulting in only two members sitting down while the other two standing behind them.
NU'EST W, BTS VV, who was sitting right next to NU'EST W, brought the group an extra chair so that all members of NU'EST W could sit down.

▶ [SBS Star] BTS V's Kind Gesture to NU'EST W Makes Fans Go "Awww"
NU'EST BAEKHOBAEKHO said, "There were only three chairs. We had to sit down, but since there are four of us, it would be weird if three members sat down and just one stood up."

He went on, "But we couldn't all stand up, so we wondered about the best possible option."
NU'EST BAEKHOBAEKHO explained, "We thought that it might look as if it was intentional if two people sat down and the other two stood up, as we often sit like that during our interviews."
NU'EST W, BTS VHe continued, "Then another singer (V) brought us a chair and I was so grateful for that. Thank you so much. We were flustered at the time, but he came up with a solution for us. He was like an angel."

Meanwhile, NU'EST is expected to make its comeback as a 5-member group this year.

(Credit= 'NU'EST' NAVER V LIVE, 'ordinaryday_721' Twitter, 'bangtan.official' Facebook) 
