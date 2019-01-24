SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] U-KNOW Yunho Says He Cuts Down on Sleeping & Eating to Keep His Passion Going
U-KNOW Yunho of K-pop boy duo TVXQ! continued to show the world how much passion he has.

On January 23 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', U-KNOW Yunho made a guest appearance.

During the talk, U-KNOW Yunho revealed how he keeps his passion going in his daily life.

U-KNOW Yunho said, "I believe sleeping and eating are over-luxurious things to do in life."U-KNOW YunhoThe hosts responded in shock, "What do you mean? Aren't they two basic needs in life?"

U-KNOW Yunho explained, "I will be able to sleep as long as I want after I die. So, I only sleep for four and a half hours a day."U-KNOW YunhoThen, he said, "I also only eat two meals a day."

When asked why, U-KNOW Yunho answered, "I feel lazy, sleepy, and arrogant when I'm full. I don't usually eat anything before a performance. I can concentrate better when I'm feeling edgy."U-KNOW YunhoSurprised to hear his remark, the hosts asked, "But you are always so passionate. Are you not passionate when you eat?"

Comedian Kim Won Hyo responded instead of U-KNOW Yunho as he is a good friend of him, "Oh he is, he is more passionate than anybody when he eats."U-KNOW YunhoIn the past few years, U-KNOW Yunho has become the symbol of passion as he has consistently shown his passion, and emphasized how having passion is important when he appeared in various television shows.

His recent statement seems to help people illustrate what kind of life passionate U-KNOW Yunho really leads.

Meanwhile, Meanwhile, TVXQ! welcomed its 15th anniversary on December 26 and released a special album 'New Chapter #2 : The Truth of Love' as a gift for fans.

(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC Radio Star/DUNIA, KBS Happy Together 3) 

(SBS Star) 
