SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] TXT Members Greet Their Fans for the First Time!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] TXT Members Greet Their Fans for the First Time!

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.24 10:10 수정 2019.01.24 10:11 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TXT Members Greet Their Fans for the First Time!
Just like BTS did for its fans, Big Hit Entertainment's new boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) will also be communicating with its fans via Twitter!

On January 24 at midnight KST, Big Hit Entertainment dropped the first group photo and an introduction film of TXT.
TXTThe final members of TXT are revealed to be five boys―YEONJUN, SOOBIN, HUENINGKAI, TAEHYUN, and BEOMGYU.

Shortly after the announcement was made, TXT members said hello to their fans for the first time on their new Twitter account.
TXTTXT's leader SOOBIN wrote, "Hello, this is TOMORROW X TOGETHER SOOBIN! I just wanted to communicate with you all even a moment sooner, and our official account has finally been launched! I'm happily writing the first post."

He continued, "I sincerely thank everyone who's already showing interest in us and sending us love! Thanks to you, I'm still spending my days feeling so excited and happy. We're all working hard to prepare for our performance togeher, so please keep supporting us and watching out for us. See you soon!"
TXTYEONJUN wrote, "Hello everyone! I'm TOMORROW X TOGETHER's YEONJUN! This is my first introduction via Twitter, but if you wait just a bit more, I will come back soon. Thank you for all your interest and love even though we haven't even debuted yet. I'm so touched."

He added, "We will try hard to show you a lot of great sides of ourselves in the future, so please look forward to us and love us! Thank you."
TXTThen BEOMGYU wrote along with a video clip of himself, "Hello! This is BEOMGYU! Did you enjoy watching the introduction film?  We wanted to interact with you all even just a bit sooner, so we started our Twitter! We'll stop by often in the future, so please look forward to that and love TOMORROW X TOGETHER a lot!"
TXTTXT's maknae (the youngest member) TAEHYUN wrote, "Hello! I'm TOMORROW X TOGETHER's lovable maknae, TAEHYUN. Did you all watch our introduction film? We haven't even debuted yet, but we came on Twitter to communicate with you first. Please show a lot of love for TOMORROW X TOGETHER!"
TXTLastly, HUENINGKAI wrote, "Everyone! Hello! This is TOMORROW X TOGETHER's cutie HUENINGKAI. I'm beyond excited to be introducing myself here after the release of the art film. I will keep communicating with you all in the future, and I will work hard to show you a lot of great sides of myself! Please send us a lot of love and support."

You can watch TXT's 'What do you do?' introductory film below.
 

(Credit= 'ibighit' YouTube, 'TXT_bighit' 'TXT_members' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호