[SBS Star] TXT Members Greet Their Fans for the First Time!

Just like BTS did for its fans, Big Hit Entertainment's new boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) will also be communicating with its fans via Twitter!On January 24 at midnight KST, Big Hit Entertainment dropped the first group photo and an introduction film of TXT.The final members of TXT are revealed to be five boys―YEONJUN, SOOBIN, HUENINGKAI, TAEHYUN, and BEOMGYU.Shortly after the announcement was made, TXT members said hello to their fans for the first time on their new Twitter account.TXT's leader SOOBIN wrote, "Hello, this is TOMORROW X TOGETHER SOOBIN! I just wanted to communicate with you all even a moment sooner, and our official account has finally been launched! I'm happily writing the first post."He continued, "I sincerely thank everyone who's already showing interest in us and sending us love! Thanks to you, I'm still spending my days feeling so excited and happy. We're all working hard to prepare for our performance togeher, so please keep supporting us and watching out for us. See you soon!"YEONJUN wrote, "Hello everyone! I'm TOMORROW X TOGETHER's YEONJUN! This is my first introduction via Twitter, but if you wait just a bit more, I will come back soon. Thank you for all your interest and love even though we haven't even debuted yet. I'm so touched."He added, "We will try hard to show you a lot of great sides of ourselves in the future, so please look forward to us and love us! Thank you."Then BEOMGYU wrote along with a video clip of himself, "Hello! This is BEOMGYU! Did you enjoy watching the introduction film? We wanted to interact with you all even just a bit sooner, so we started our Twitter! We'll stop by often in the future, so please look forward to that and love TOMORROW X TOGETHER a lot!"TXT's maknae (the youngest member) TAEHYUN wrote, "Hello! I'm TOMORROW X TOGETHER's lovable maknae, TAEHYUN. Did you all watch our introduction film? We haven't even debuted yet, but we came on Twitter to communicate with you first. Please show a lot of love for TOMORROW X TOGETHER!"Lastly, HUENINGKAI wrote, "Everyone! Hello! This is TOMORROW X TOGETHER's cutie HUENINGKAI. I'm beyond excited to be introducing myself here after the release of the art film. I will keep communicating with you all in the future, and I will work hard to show you a lot of great sides of myself! Please send us a lot of love and support."You can watch TXT's 'What do you do?' introductory film below.(Credit= 'ibighit' YouTube, 'TXT_bighit' 'TXT_members' Twitter)(SBS Star)