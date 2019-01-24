SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: LABOUM Turns Its Feelings into a Captivating Love Song!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: LABOUM Turns Its Feelings into a Captivating Love Song!

작성 2019.01.24
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: LABOUM Turns Its Feelings into a Captivating Love Song!
K-pop girl group LABOUM put a spell on the entire crowd using its irresistible charms.

On January 22 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', LABOUM walked the audience through the meaning of sophisticated sexy with its hypnotizing stage.
LABOUMThe title track 'Turn It On' of LABOUM's sixth single album 'I'M YOURS' is one of the few songs which impeccably grasped the art of simplicity.

One thing that easily gets neglected in the process of writing a song is the fact that people sometimes are more drawn to a simple and repetitive melody rather than a fancy one consisted of numerous features.
LABOUMBut it seems like LABOUM clearly is aware of the benefits that comes with eliminating the unnecessary components of a song since 'Turn It On' cannot sound more elegant and refined.
LABOUMWhilst skimming through their choreography and stage outfits, anyone with a keen eye could just feel how much effort the members put into this performance since both of them superbly match the theme and the vibe of the track.
LABOUMAlso, this song simply cannot be reduced to a plain term like catchy since these beautiful melodies will linger for days and weeks once the listeners hear to it.

Make sure to check out the video below and take your playlist to the next level with LABOUM's title track!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)  
