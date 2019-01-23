SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Here Is Why ARMY Say BTS Is One Loving Family
[SBS Star] Here Is Why ARMY Say BTS Is One Loving Family

2019.01.23
When the seven members of K-pop boy group BTS perform on stage, they are so charismatic that they almost seem unapproachable.

However, they are actually all happy and loving boys when they are off stage, especially when they are together.

Not everyone who spent years together would have the same sort of chemistry as the members of BTS.

BTS members share an amazing chemistry with each other; anyone can tell that they are not faking their closeness.BTSTheir interaction sometimes remind ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club) of their childhood when them and their siblings used to often fight but took good care of each other with love at the same time.

ARMY have compiled some images showing their cute interactions, and they seem to be screaming out, "Hold on, did you just say that you don't stan BTS yet? Here is one of the many reasons why you should!"

Here are images that perfectly demonstrate why ARMY refer to BTS as one loving family.BTSBTSBTSBTSBTSBTSBTSBTSBTSBTSBTSBTSBTSBTS(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'bts_bighit' Twitter)

(SBS Star)       
