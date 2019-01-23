SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS Members Transform Into Dandelion Puffs at Their Recent Concert?
작성 2019.01.23 17:39
V, JIMIN, SUGA, and JIN of K-pop boy group BTS turned themselves into cute dandelion puff at their recent concert in Singapore.

On January 19, BTS held 'LOVE YOURSELF' in Singapore as part of its world concert tour.

During the concert, fans noticed something unusual about V, JIMIN, SUGA, and JIN's hair―they had so much static in their hair that each strand of hair was spread over their head.BTSIt seemed the concert venue was too dry for them and the environment affected their hair.

Not all members had the same problem though; JUNGKOOK, J-HOPE, and RM had a bit of the problem, but it seemed it was much worse for V, JIMIN, SUGA, and JIN.

The four guys almost looked like dandelion puffs on the ground getting ready to bloom.BTSBTSBTSBTSIt is unknown whether they knew how they looked at the time, but they sure will laugh a lot when they see these images of them that fans managed to take.

Upon seeing their extremely static hair, fans could not help themselves from laughing out loud.BTSMeanwhile, BTS is planned to hold 'LOVE YOURSELF' for fans in Hong Kong for four days in March.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'becauseofV95' 'piecesofmind_jm' 'SUGACoffee309' 'jinKissLetsgo' Twitter, Online Community)

(SBS Star)   
