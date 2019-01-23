SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Jung il Woo & Go A Ra Confront Each Other in 'Haechi' Stills
[SBS Star] Jung il Woo & Go A Ra Confront Each Other in 'Haechi' Stills

기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jung il Woo & Go A Ra Confront Each Other in Haechi Stills
The first batch of actor Jung il Woo and actress Go A Ra's publicity stills for their upcoming drama 'Haechi' were shared online.

On January 23, the production team of SBS' upcoming historical drama 'Haechi' released the photos of Jung il Woo and Go A Ra.
Drama HaechiIn 'Haechi', Jung il Woo takes the role of 'Lee Geum', a problematic prince who cannot become the king as he was born from a commoner.
Drama HaechiGo A Ra plays 'Yeo Ji', who is a fierce female inspector working for the government.

In the released photos, Go A Ra who is dressed in a male clothing and Jung il Woo are facing each other.
Drama HaechiJung il Woo is standing in front of Go A Ra as if to block her way, but he gives her a meaningful smile while she is looking at him with a guarded expression.

Even from the very first filming of the drama, Jung il Woo and Go A Ra had to portray a lot of emotions only with their eyes.
Drama HaechiDrama HaechiAccording to the production team, the two leads could be found monitoring their scenes after each filming, showing their intense focus on portraying their roles.

Meanwhile, 'Haechi' is scheduled to premiere its first episode on February 11 at 10PM KST, following the end of 'My Strange Hero'.

(Credit= SBS Haechi)

(SBS Star)   
