[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'Ring Ring Ring', Who Is It? It Is VERIVERY!

K-pop boy group VERIVERY successfully wrapped up its debut stage.On January 22, VERIVERY made a good first impression on the audience of SBS MTV 'The Show'.The title track 'Ring Ring Ring' of VERIVERY's debut album 'VERI-US' is a new jack swing song which thrives on the combination of the song's catchy melody and cheerful hip-hop beat.New jack swing is not a genre that the listeners can encounter every day, but it will only be a matter of time for them to change their take on them once they get to comprehend the mechanism of these types of songs.Just like 'Ring Ring Ring', most of the new jack swing songs use instruments that could well-describe the vibe of hip-hop or dance-pop songs such as drum and make an attempt to combine it with R&B style vocals.Whilst watching the members of VERIVERY trying every possible mean to win the heart of their crush, it will definitely make the listeners want to say yes on behalf of their crush.Also, the track could be a great way to bring more energy to everyone's mundane, everyday life since the rhythm and the melody of this song will certainly wake them up just like its title says.'Ring Ring Ring'! Do not miss out on VERIVERY's adorable debut stage!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)