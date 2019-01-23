SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] The Reason Behind SUHO's Cute Behavior at the Airport Finally Gets Unveiled
[SBS Star] The Reason Behind SUHO's Cute Behavior at the Airport Finally Gets Unveiled

작성 2019.01.23
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] The Reason Behind SUHOs Cute Behavior at the Airport Finally Gets Unveiled
It was recently revealed why SUHO of K-pop boy group EXO suddenly held a talent show at the airport a few months ago.

On January 22 episode of oksusu's reality show 'Travel Around the World on EXO's Ladder Season 2', SUHO's unexpected and unusual performance at the airport was explained.

Back on November 20, SUHO entertained fans by rolling on the ground, doing a forward flip, and making cute poses all alone upon arriving at Incheon International airport.

At that time, numerous guesses were thrown on to the table, but EXO never told fans what had exactly happened.

▶ [SBS Star] Fans Scream as They See EXO SUHO's Adorable Behavior at the AirportEXOEXOJust as when the event was starting to slowly fade away from fans' memories, they finally got to see the other side of the camera.

On the latest episode of EXO's reality show, it was revealed that the whole thing was because SUHO had lost the ladder of fortune game.EXOOn the way to the airport, all EXO members randomly suggested doing what SUHO did at the airport and began playing the ladder of fortune game.

After SUHO was picked, he sighed and just stared blankly for a while.EXOFans could only see CHANYEOL and BAEKHYUN laughing at SUHO getting embarrassed in November as the other members of EXO watching him in the van, but this episode showed how they reacted to it.

Without doubt, they were all laughing out loud.EXOMeanwhile, a new episode of 'Travel Around the World on EXO's Ladder Season 2' gets released every day at 6PM KST.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'elfin_danika' Twitter, 'weareoneEXO' Facebook, oksusu Travel Around the World on EXO's Ladder Season 2) 

(SBS Star)  
