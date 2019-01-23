[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Discovers Another Hidden Talent!

Our 'Golden Maknae', JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS certainly is a jack-of-all-trades!On January 22 episode of BTS' variety show 'Run BTS! 2019', JUNGKOOK discovered his hidden talent.During the show, the seven members of BTS played a game called 'I am ground' with bunny hats with controllable ears.Rules for 'I am ground' is simple: one player calls out another player's name with a number between 1 to 4.The player being attacked has to raise the bunny ears while shouting out his name in four-beat rhythm of the game.BTS members fully concentrated on the game, pinching the paws of their hats to control the bunny ears.The real competition was among RM, JIMIN, and JUNGKOOK, after J-HOPE, JIN, and V were eliminated in their first round.It came down to RM vs. JUNGKOOK in the end, and JUNGKOOK ultimately took the victory.The members gasped and said, "How does he do that?", and "Woah, he's just unbelievable. He's so good at this."(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)