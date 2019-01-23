[SBS Star] VIDEO: N.Flying Misses the Time It Spent on 'Rooftop' with Ex-lover

K-pop boy band N.Flying made its first comeback after Kwon Kwang Jin's departure from the group.On January 22 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', N.Flying worked the crowd with a memorable breakup song.Majority of the artists generally opt for sad minor keys when writing a breakup song since it is much easier for them to just lean in to the characteristics of those notes and feed off of the vibes they give off.But N.Flying's title track 'Rooftop' of its new album 'FLY HIGH PROJECT #2 'Rooftop'' is one of the few examples which succeeded in suggesting a new paradigm instead of following such traditional and orthodox measures.N.Flying's occasional hand gestures which might seem quite spontaneous at first would probably be the result of a meticulous calculation to give the track a more pizzazz.Especially when Lee Seung Hyub and Yoo Hwe Seung draw a star in the air to express the following part from their lyrics with their fingers―"There's not even one star in the sky.", the listeners would have no choice but to smile since they look just as adorable as any other boy group members.Make sure to check out the video below, and meet the most up-and-coming boy band of 2019!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)