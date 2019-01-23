SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: WINNER MINO Peels HOONY's Banana with Magic!
K-pop boy group WINNER's member MINO used magic to peel a banana that his fellow member HOONY was holding in his hand.

On January 23, MINO shared an interestingly-edited video on his social media account.

In the video, he magically peels a banana in HOONY's hands with a wand and spell from fantasy novel 'Harry Potter'.

While moving his wand about, MINO states his spell, "Expecto Patronum!"

Then, a beam of light peels the banana when it reaches it.
MINO'Expecto Patronum' is a spell used to summon a corporeal animal as a sort of spirit-guardian against soul-sucking Dementors.

MINO probably had just used 'Expecto Patronum' as it is the most popular spell from the novel, and does not know a spell that peels bananas.

The video was edited so perfectly that it honestly looked like he turned into a real wizard.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

간만에 마나소모

MINO(@realllllmino)님의 공유 게시물님,


It has gotten deeply into Harry Potter after visiting Universal Studios Hollywood recently.

A couple of days ago, some fans said they bumped into MINO and other members of WINNER at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

About an hour prior to uploading this video of him doing magic, MINO also shared a picture of himself holding a long magic stick with the caption, "I'm actually a wizard. Keep it a secret."MINOAt the moment, WINNER is holding the North American leg of its world tour 'EVERYWHERE'.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'realllllmino' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
