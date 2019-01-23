SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Becomes the Fastest Idol to Gather 100,000 Fan Cafe Members
작성 2019.01.23 14:52
Once again, Kang Daniel from K-pop boy group Wanna One proved his immense popularity.

Ahead of his upcoming solo debut, Kang Daniel launched his official fan cafe (online fan community) on January 21.

The fan cafe gathered 100,000 members on January 23 at 3:34AM KST.
Kang DanielThe number was reached in 39 hours and 34 minutes after its launch, making Kang Daniel the fasted idol star to achieve the milestone.
Kang DanielKang Daniel's fan cafe is currently ranked at #1 in the official fan cafe rankings as well.
Kang DanielEarlier this month, Kang Daniel became the fastest public figure in the world to gather 1 million followers on Instagram.

▶ [SBS Star] Kang Daniel to Become the Fastest Public Figure to Hit 1M Followers on Instagram
Kang DanielMeanwhile, Kang Daniel's management agency MMO Entertainment has confirmed that he will be making his solo debut in April of this year.

▶ [SBS Star] Kang Daniel Aims to Make His Solo Debut in April

(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, Daum) 

(SBS Star)
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호