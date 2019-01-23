SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ha Sung Woon to Release a Digital Single Ahead of Solo Debut
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Ha Sung Woon to Release a Digital Single Ahead of Solo Debut

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.23 13:56 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ha Sung Woon to Release a Digital Single Ahead of Solo Debut
Ha Sung Woon of K-pop boy group HOTSHOT and Wanna One will be dropping a self-composed single next week.

According to Ha Sung Woon's management agency Star Crew ENT on January 23, Ha Sung Woon's pre-release single 'Don't Forget' (literal translation) will be unveiled on January 28.
Ha Sung WoonHa Sung Woon reportedly wrote and composed 'Don't Forget' in the midst of his busy promotional activities as a member of Wanna One.
Ha Sung Woon, Hwang Min HyunDuring his live broadcast held on January 12 with his fellow Wanna One member Hwang Min Hyun, Ha Sung Woon shared that the new song was written before 'Fireworks', a track he composed for Wanna One's first full album '1¹¹=1 (POWER OF DESTINY)'.
Ha Sung WoonHa Sung Woon's 'Don't Forget' is also expected to feature a mystery artist, who will also be revealed on January 28 at 6PM KST.

Meanwhile, Ha Sung Woon will be wrapping up his group activities as Wanna One with the final concert 'Therefore' on January 24 to 27.

(Credit= 'Wanna One' NAVER V LIVE, SWING Entertainment, Star Crew ENT)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호