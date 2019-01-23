[SBS Star] Ha Sung Woon to Release a Digital Single Ahead of Solo Debut

Ha Sung Woon of K-pop boy group HOTSHOT and Wanna One will be dropping a self-composed single next week.According to Ha Sung Woon's management agency Star Crew ENT on January 23, Ha Sung Woon's pre-release single 'Don't Forget' (literal translation) will be unveiled on January 28.Ha Sung Woon reportedly wrote and composed 'Don't Forget' in the midst of his busy promotional activities as a member of Wanna One.During his live broadcast held on January 12 with his fellow Wanna One member Hwang Min Hyun, Ha Sung Woon shared that the new song was written before 'Fireworks', a track he composed for Wanna One's first full album '1¹¹=1 (POWER OF DESTINY)'.Ha Sung Woon's 'Don't Forget' is also expected to feature a mystery artist, who will also be revealed on January 28 at 6PM KST.Meanwhile, Ha Sung Woon will be wrapping up his group activities as Wanna One with the final concert 'Therefore' on January 24 to 27.(Credit= 'Wanna One' NAVER V LIVE, SWING Entertainment, Star Crew ENT)