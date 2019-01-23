SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 6 K-pop Artists Who Are Not Actually Korean!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] 6 K-pop Artists Who Are Not Actually Korean!

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.23 17:58 수정 2019.01.23 18:08 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] 6 K-pop Artists Who Are Not Actually Korean!
Over the past few decades, the advance of technology and science caused many fundamental changes.

Starting from the transportation system to the way we consume information, series of revolutions truly shaped our life for the better.

But compared to 100 years ago, the biggest difference we could observe today is the people's ability to embrace other cultures.

This specific characteristic of contemporary society created a much-needed platform for everyone in which people could pursue their goal regardless of their nationality.

With that being said, now let's meet these six stars who are actually from other countries but succeeded in getting their name out there as a celebrity in Korea!

1. Joon Park
Park JoonK-pop boy group god's leader Joon Park is still learning Korean at the age of 50.
Park JoonJoon Park was born in Korea but moved to the United States at an early age, then became an American citizen afterwards.
Park JoonEven though he moved back to Korea about 20 years ago, he still loves to utilize some English expressions such as "Man~" and "BAAAM!" even if he is having a conversation in Korean.

2. Eric Nam
JACKSONK-pop artist Eric Nam was born and raised in Atlanta, the United States but moved to Korea in 2011 to participate in MBC's survival audition program 'MBC Star Audition'.
JACKSONMaking such decision must not have been easy for him since he had to turn down a job offer from one of the top consulting firms in the world to start his music career in Korea.
JACKSONBut after years of trying, Eric Nam managed to became one of the most beloved singers and interviewers in the country and became fluent in both English and Korean.

3. YUQI of (G)I-DLE
YUQIK-pop girl group (G)I-DLE's YUQI was born on September 23, 1999 in China.
YUQIWhen she made appearance at KBS' variety show 'Happy Together 3', she surprised the entire guests and the hosts of the show by revealing the fact that her Korean teacher was actor Kim Soo Hyun.
YUQIBut later on she explained that the reason she referred to Kim Soo Hyun as her Korean teacher was not because she actually learned from him, but she studied Korean with her mother by watching SBS' beloved drama 'My Love from the Star', in which he starred as an alien―the drama's male lead.

4. Jay Park
Jay ParkJay Park, a hip-hop artist and the head of his label AOMG was born in Seattle, the United States.
Jay ParkWhen he first made his debut as a member of K-pop boy group 2PM, Korean was not exactly one of his forte since he was born and raised in America,
Jay ParkFor the first couple of years, Jay Park made many of his fans burst into laughter while communicating with them in Korean, but now his Korean skill has been significantly improved.

5. Henry
HenryHenry, a former member of K-pop boy group Super Junior's sub-unit Super Junior-M is from Toronto, Canada.
HenryWhen Henry made appearance at MBC's reality show 'I Live Alone', one of the hosts was quite surprised after finding out the fact that Henry was actually a foreigner not a Korean since his Korean was pretty decent starting from his pronunciation to enunciation.
HenryBut since he was not fully fluent in Korean, Henry sometimes had a hard time coming up with the exact vocabularies to describe his situation and such adorable mistakes unintentionally led him to create the famous catch phrase.

6. JACKSON of GOT7
JACKSONAccording to JACKSON of K-pop boy group GOT7, the quickest way to learn a new language is falling in love with the person who speaks that language.
JACKSONIn one episode of JTBC's variety show 'Let's Eat Dinner Together', JACKSON revealed that what truly helped him to improve his Korean skills was his past relationship, not books.
JACKSONJACKSON added, "In order to learn a new language, you have to learn their culture too. The best way to achieve that goal is to be in a relationship."

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS funE, 'Wassup Man' YouTube, MBC, SBS, KBS, JTBC, 'jaypaom' Facebook, 'henryl89' Instagram)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호